Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous flood threat covers I-95 corridor from New York to Washington

Flash flood, severe weather threats build along I-95 corridor in mid-Atlantic, Northeast on Thursday

Millions of people along the Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for rounds of severe weather and flooding rain on Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the region and brings some much-needed relief from the relentless heat.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) placed major cities in the region, including Washington, Philadelphia and New York City, in a Level 3 out of 4 flood risk, which includes about 23 million people.

This graphic shows the flood threat on July 31, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Newly formed Tropical Storm Gil joins crowded Pacific Ocean as Iona passes well south of Hawaii

The Pacific Ocean is filled with tropical activity as forecasters track Tropical Storm Iona in the Central Pacific, newly formed Tropical Storm Gil in the Eastern Pacific and a few other disturbances that could get their own names this week.

While the Atlantic Basin remains quiet, there are signs that activity will pick up in August.

This graphic provides an overview of all the tropical activity across the Eastern and Central Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



Delta flight diverted to Minneapolis due to severe turbulence that injured dozens

A Delta flight headed to Europe from the U.S. was forced to divert to Minneapolis on Wednesday after dozens of people were injured when it encountered significant turbulence.

Officials said Delta flight DL56 took off from Salt Lake City and was traveling to Amsterdam when it encountered the turbulence and was then diverted to Minneapolis.

Watch this: Small dog fights to stay afloat as floodwaters fill Chicago home

A pet owner's nightmare unfolded in Illinois after flooding invaded a home with two dogs inside while family members were away.

A home security camera captures a dog fighting to stay alive as floodwaters invade a Chicago residence.

