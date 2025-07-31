Newly formed Tropical Storm Gil joins crowded Pacific Ocean as Iona passes well south of Hawaii

HONOLULU – The Pacific Ocean is filled with tropical activity as forecasters track Tropical Storm Iona in the Central Pacific, newly formed Tropical Storm Gil in the Eastern Pacific and a few other disturbances that could get their own names this week.

Invest 99E strengthened into Tropical Storm Gil late Wednesday evening. It is currently some 785 miles south-southwest of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

HURRICANE CATEGORIES EXPLAINED: CATEGORY 1 | CATEGORY 2 | CATEGORY 3 | CATEGORY 4 | CATEGORY 5

This graphic shows the expected track of Tropical Storm Gil.

(FOX Weather)



Gil is expected to turn north-northwest and move into the Central Pacific Ocean and strengthen into a hurricane by Friday, with no expected impacts on Hawaii.

Tropical Storm Iona moves west passing well south of Hawaii

Iona weakened to a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon after reaching major hurricane status earlier this week.

Iona is holding steady as it tracks to the west and is expected to weaken very gradually, according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Keli, which was following Iona closely, dissipated Wednesday.

Forecasters are also monitoring at least two other areas. Invest 92C, located on the heels of Keli's remnants, has a medium chance of development over the next two days, and another area to watch closest to Mexico has a high chance of development over the next seven days.

While Hawaii will likely see some increased wave action from these systems churning up the seas, no major impacts are expected on the islands.

This graphic provides an overview of all the tropical activity across the Eastern and Central Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



While the Atlantic Basin remains quiet, there are signs that activity will pick up in August.