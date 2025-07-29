Tropics shows signs of percolating to life in Atlantic Basin as calendar flips to August

MIAMI – More evidence is emerging that the Atlantic Basin's Main Development Region between Africa and the Caribbean islands may start to see an uptick in tropical activity as the calendar flips to August.

While nothing is immediately concerning or imminent on the tropical development front, it appears that the atmospheric conditions that have been hostile to development across much of the Atlantic Basin are showing inklings of gradually becoming more favorable.

"We're not trying to pin anything down, just saying it looks like conditions could become more conducive maybe eight, nine, 10 days from now based on a consensus of the various models, but certainly nothing specific," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said.

BRYAN NORCROSS: ATLANTIC REMAINS HOSTILE TO TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT – FOR NOW

First to note is that tropical waves coming off the western coast of Africa – among the typical inaugural ingredients for future tropical storms or hurricanes – are looking more robust. Already, two in particular that look impressive have started their journey into the eastern Atlantic and the heart of the Main Development Region.

Tracking the tropics in the Atlantic Basin's Main Development Region between Africa and the Caribbean islands.

(FOX Weather)



However, the atmosphere hasn't yet shed its tropical Kryptonite, and the clusters of thunderstorms will be fighting lingering layers of dry, Saharan dust and other pockets of dry air as they trek to the west. Those factors are forecast to weaken the systems as they merge and cross the Atlantic, but some forecast models indicate the storm may have enough moisture to survive reaching into the Caribbean, where it may find better atmospheric conditions to rejuvenate.

Some models indicate the system could emerge as a weak tropical disturbance near the northeastern Caribbean by late Sunday or next Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center, adding there is no indication it would be strong at that point.

What about after that? Norcross says the long-range models looking into the end of next week give an indication that there could be a disturbance in that area east of the Bahamas.

"And then ... the atmosphere gets much more conducive," Norcross said. "Somewhere in this whole zone, from the Gulf all the way over to well east of the Bahamas and off the East Coast. So we're just going to keep an eye as the atmosphere becomes just more ready for storms to develop somewhere in this tropical zone, not too far from the U.S."

Each "L" on the map denotes a different computer model's depiction of where an area of low pressure could be centered late next week.

(FOX Weather)



Atlantic's Main Development Region shows signs of life

Behind that system, though, forecast models are already tracking the next robust waves eyeing the start of their transatlantic journey. Meanwhile, the longer-range forecasts are indicating a turn to more favorable tropical development conditions forming in the Atlantic, especially as we get into mid-August.

While the National Hurricane Center says it doesn't expect any tropical activity over at least the next seven days, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's three-week tropical outlook has now highlighted an area in the center of the Main Development Region as having low potential for tropical development.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

The long-range tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



While dry, dusty air from the Sahara desert and hostile winds have effectively put a lid on tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean's Main Development Region so far, the atmospheric conditions that have been so supportive of tropical development in the Pacific Ocean Basin are going to shift into the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic.

"We're just going to keep an eye as the atmosphere becomes just more ready for storms to develop somewhere in this tropical zone, not too far from the U.S.," Norcross said.

That timing lines up with what we can typically expect to see from the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which is a global weather pattern that can help to boost tropical activity when it moves over a region.

The MJO does look to become more favorable for the Atlantic in early August if it can hold together in the Eastern Pacific. If the MJO can persist into the Atlantic, the middle of the month is looking less hostile.