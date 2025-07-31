Delta flight diverted to Minneapolis due to severe turbulence that injured dozens

MINNEAPOLIS – A Delta flight headed to Europe from the U.S. was forced to divert to Minneapolis on Wednesday after dozens of people were injured when it encountered significant turbulence.

Officials said Delta flight DL56 took off from Salt Lake City and was traveling to Amsterdam when it encountered the turbulence and was then diverted to Minneapolis.

Delta said that the aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely and was met by medical personnel to evaluate passengers and crew.

Twenty-five people on board the aircraft were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.

"We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved," Delta said in a statement.

No other information was immediately available.