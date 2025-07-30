See it: Small dog fights to stay afloat as floodwaters fill Chicago home

CHICAGO – A pet owner's nightmare unfolded in Illinois after flooding invaded a home with two dogs inside while family members were away.

Torrential rain dropped nearly 5 inches in just a few hours on Friday, which led to flash flooding throughout parts of Chicago.

At the beginning of footage captured by a home security camera, a small dog is seen pacing around the living room, with signs of discomfort, as water begins to cover the floor. The canine repeatedly attempts to leap onto the couch to seek refuge from the rising floodwaters, but fails.

In the background, an additional dog can be seen walking behind a gate.

Nearly an hour later, the floodwaters quickly rose to the point where the dog is now swimming around the living room, once again unsuccessfully trying to get onto the couch to escape the water.

The homeowner, Elysa Flores, said that she was at a family function when she checked her home camera, only to see her dog struggle amidst the flooding, according to Storyful.

Flores made the trip back home to rescue her dogs, but lost all of her furniture in the process of the severe weather, she told Storyful.