Flash flooding from monsoonal moisture slams communities across New Mexico

RUIDOSO, N.M. - Flash flooding from monsoonal thunderstorms inundated parts of New Mexico on Wednesday, triggering water rescues and prompting Flash Flood Warnings for several areas around burn scars.

One of the greatest impacted areas appeared to be Lincoln County, around the village of Ruidoso, where forecasters said around an inch of rainfall had fallen with upwards of an additional half an inch through the evening.

Emergency management said the runoff quickly overwhelmed the Rio Ruidoso, which overtopped some nearby roadways.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque stated during its Flash Flood Warning alert. "Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams and ditches in the South Fork Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety."

Forecasters were closely monitoring impacts in communities such as Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs, Alto, Glencoe and Hollywood.

Wednesday’s flooding followed several wet weather days that had triggered Flash Flood Emergencies in Ruidoso during the past month.

On July 8, three people were killed in flash flooding that impacted the village and on July 24, at least half a dozen water rescues were performed when streams overtopped their banks.

Burn scar areas are highly vulnerable to flooding because the soil has poor absorption rates and accelerates runoff.

The monsoon season, which typically runs from June 15 through Sept. 30, brings waves of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of California and Gulf of Mexico into the Southwest U.S.

While much of the precipitation tends to be concentrated over northwestern Mexico, parts of New Mexico, West Texas, Arizona and Colorado routinely see an increase in rain and thunderstorm activity during the monsoon season.

In response to past flooding, the U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a local recovery center for businesses, homeowners and renters to apply for federal aid.

According to the SBA, businesses impacted by flooding may qualify for low-interest loans of up to $2 million, while homeowners can apply for loans of up to $500,000.

"SBA’s Business Recovery Centers have consistently proven their value to business owners following a disaster," Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA, said in a statement. "Business owners can visit these centers to meet face to face with specialists who will guide them through the disaster loan application process and connect them with resources to support their recovery."

The agency says the filing deadline to return applications for property damage is Sept. 22, 2025, while the deadline to return economic applications is April 22, 2026.