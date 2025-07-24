Flash flooding slams Ruidoso again as New Mexico town feels impacts from wildfire burn scar

RUIDOSO, N.M. – A Flash Flood Warning was issued Thursday afternoon for the village of Ruidoso and surrounding areas after heavy rainfall from monsoonal thunderstorms triggered flooding and water rescues around burn scar areas.

Meteorologists based at the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque urged residents in flood-prone areas of Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs and Hollywood in southern New Mexico to head to higher ground.

The flash flooding was reported to be significant along what is known as the South Fork Fire burn scar, where the terrain is unstable and has led to previous debris flows.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the NWS stated in its weather alert. "Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams and ditches in the South Fork Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places."

Local emergency management officials reported responding to around a half-dozen water rescues during the first hours of the event.

Despite a more than 12-foot rise in water levels, river gauges were still below records set earlier in the month.

Video from along one of the region's creeks appeared to show debris and possibly a trailer being washed downstream.

Two shelters were opened up for displaced residents and visitors and sand was made available for residents for sandbags.

As of Thursday evening, there were no reports of any missing people or injuries associated with the latest flooding event.

The flash flooding occurred around two weeks after a deadly weather event struck the area.

On July 8, three people died after flash flooding impacted areas around previous wildfire burn scars.

7 FACTS ABOUT MONSOON SEASON

While the start and end dates of each year’s monsoon can vary, the season generally runs from June 15 through September 30.

During this stretch of the summer, a ridge of high pressure becomes established and winds turn more southerly, allowing moisture from the Pacific, Gulf of California and Gulf of America to converge.

While some of the heaviest precipitation occurs over northwestern Mexico, communities from Southern California to Colorado and West Texas see increased chances of precipitation.