Heat dome finally breaks down after weeks of sweltering temperatures: Here's when you can expect a cooldown

After weeks of scorching the U.S. with dangerously high temperatures, a record-breaking heat dome will break down beginning Thursday, ushering in cooler weather and relief for millions.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a cold front sweeping across the Midwest, plummeting temperatures by 15-20 degrees by Thursday for parts of the Northeast and the central U.S.

Boston flirted with a 100-degree high on Tuesday but by Friday might not hit 70 degrees. Morning temperatures will be crisp, in the 50s and 60s.

Parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes might see morning lows in the upper 40s.

KNOW YOUR HEAT TERMINOLOGY: EXTREME HEAT WARNING, EXTREME HEAT WATCH AND HEAT ADVISORY

The temperature change will be just as dramatic for central parts of the country. By Thursday night, the heat wave will be over for these areas.

Chicago saw triple-digit heat indices on Tuesday, and by Thursday, the Windy City might not reach 80 degrees.

Forecast highs in the Midwest and Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



St. Louis is forecast to see a drop into the upper 70s by Thursday, 10 degrees below average for July, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This cold front will eventually make its way into the Southeast, but the temperature drop won’t be as dramatic.

On Wednesday, the heat dome is still baking the country. More than 20 temperature records have fallen, some of which were in the Northeast, with 100 degrees recorded at LaGuardia International Airport in New York and in Manchester, New Hampshire.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In Florida, the extreme heat continues on Wednesday for areas from Central Florida into southeastern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

Cities across the Southeast, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Nashville and Atlanta, have been under extreme heat risk for multiple days.

Forecast heat index on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Heat alerts are likely again through Friday for some of these areas. By Saturday, the cold front will push into southeastern Georgia, ushering in cooler temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s for North and Central Florida by Sunday and Monday.

While 90 degrees isn't "cool" by any means, the humidity will also be lower, allowing your body to cool more effectively and reducing the overall heat risk.