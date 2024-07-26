The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New activity in the tropics

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, July 27, 2024, and New Jersey Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane HQ: New tropical disturbance being tracked

It’s been quiet in the Atlantic since the landfall of Hurricane Beryl in Texas earlier this month. Things could change with a new disturbance that is being tracked. It has a low chance of development, but odds have increased a little over Friday, and forecasters are keeping a close eye on it.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Flood risks remain across South as heavy rain continues

Days and days of heavy rain across the South have resulted in flooding in parts of the region. Several high-water rescues were reported in the Houston area Friday. The wet weather will continue through the weekend, with millions from Texas to North Carolina in risk zones for flooding.

The flood outlook for the southern U.S. on Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Storm set to smack New England with winds, waves

A storm developing along the Northeast coast this weekend will bring rain, high winds and dangerous waves to coastal New England early next week. While no tropical development is expected, the storm could bring tropical storm-like conditions to parts of the region.

The setup for a low along the East Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Runaway barges smash into bridge

Barges broke loose and crashed into a bridge in the Philippines during Typhoon Carina this week.

