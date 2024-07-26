80,000 jumping fans at Travis Scott concert in Milan spark fears of earthquake

MILAN, Italy — The ground mysteriously shook Tuesday evening in Milan, sparking fears of an earthquake, but it turned out it was just the raucous fans in Italy jamming out to a Travis Scott concert.

Social media posts from the Milan area reported feeling tremors Tuesday evening, but no quakes were recorded at Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, according to the Italian news site Il Messaggero.

But other social media posts from concertgoers and even Scott himself illustrated a more likely source of the shaking: A jubilant scene with 80,000 fans jumping to the beat of Scott’s performances at Milan’s outdoor La Maura Hippodrome, as part of his Circus Maximus tour.

"LAST NIGHT WAS A DREAM," Scott posted on Instagram showcasing highlights of the concert. "YALL GAVE YALL ALL 80k OF YALL HAD THE BEST TIME EVER."

Il Messaggero reports this isn’t the first time rocking concerts have been mistaken for earthquakes in Italy, with another similar concert in June sparking wonders of a quake — and even Scott’s performance last August in Rome.