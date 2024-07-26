Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

80,000 jumping fans at Travis Scott concert in Milan spark fears of earthquake

Social media posts from the Milan area reported feeling tremors Tuesday evening, but no quakes were recorded at Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, according to the Italian news site Il Messaggero.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Some 80,000 jubilant fans dancing to Travis Scott's concert prompted several social media posts from people in Milan wondering if there was an earthquake. 01:52

Epic crowd at Travis Scott concert in Italy triggers fears of earthquake

Some 80,000 jubilant fans dancing to Travis Scott's concert prompted several social media posts from people in Milan wondering if there was an earthquake.

MILAN, Italy — The ground mysteriously shook Tuesday evening in Milan, sparking fears of an earthquake, but it turned out it was just the raucous fans in Italy jamming out to a Travis Scott concert.

Social media posts from the Milan area reported feeling tremors Tuesday evening, but no quakes were recorded at Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, according to the Italian news site Il Messaggero

  • Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
    Image 1 of 7

    MILAN, ITALY - JULY 23: Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation) ( )

  • Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
    Image 2 of 7

    MILAN, ITALY - JULY 23: Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation) ( )

  • Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
    Image 3 of 7

    MILAN, ITALY - JULY 23: Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation) ( )

  • Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
    Image 4 of 7

    MILAN, ITALY - JULY 23: Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation) ( )

  • Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
    Image 5 of 7

    MILAN, ITALY - JULY 23: Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation) ( )

  • Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
    Image 6 of 7

    MILAN, ITALY - JULY 23: Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation) ( )

  • Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
    Image 7 of 7

    MILAN, ITALY - JULY 23: Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation) ( )

But other social media posts from concertgoers and even Scott himself illustrated a more likely source of the shaking: A jubilant scene with 80,000 fans jumping to the beat of Scott’s performances at Milan’s outdoor La Maura Hippodrome, as part of his Circus Maximus tour.

"LAST NIGHT WAS A DREAM," Scott posted on Instagram showcasing highlights of the concert.  "YALL GAVE YALL ALL 80k OF YALL HAD THE BEST TIME EVER."

Il Messaggero reports this isn’t the first time rocking concerts have been mistaken for earthquakes in Italy, with another similar concert in June sparking wonders of a quake — and even Scott’s performance last August in Rome.

Tags
Loading...