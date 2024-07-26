Flooding reported in Houston area as slow-moving storms drench South for days

HOUSTON – Days and days of heavy rain across the South have led to flooding being reported in the Houston area, and even more downpours are in the forecast through the weekend.

On Friday, there were several reports of water-covered roads in the Houston metro which had been placed under a Flash Flood Warning for much of the morning.

A three-hour radar loop. Flash Flood Warnings are shown in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are show in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Officials in the town of Dickinson, between Houston and Galveston, reported that several roads were impassable early Friday morning, and several people had to be rescued from their flooded vehicles.

Video from FOX 26 Houston showed flooded roads in Baytown, to the east of Houston.

Officials in Texas City, closer to the coast, also reported numerous high-water rescues Friday, including a few from flooded homes.

Flood threat continues through weekend

Heavy rain is expected to plague the South through the weekend, with millions of people from Texas to North Carolina in flooding risk zones through Sunday.

A stalled front that has been the focus of the days of slow-moving storms will finally break down by early next week, bringing drier weather to parts of the region. A second system is expected to continue the wet weather for parts of the Southeast next week.

