California's Park Fire now among largest in state history as evacuation orders spread
CAL Fire now estimates the Park Fire has burned over 307,000 acres as of early Saturday morning, which ranks the fire as No. 8 on California’s list of most acreage burned. But good news emerged in the weather forecast with cooler, more humid weather expected this weekend.
The Park Fire has now consumed over 300,000 acres in Northern California, and is threatening the entire town of Paradise, which lost dozens of residents to the Camp Fire in 2018.
CHICO, Calif. — The Park Fire burning in Northern California near Chico has now become one of the largest wildfires in state history as flames continue to spread, causing additional evacuations to now spread across four counties and taking aim at a community that is still reeling from a deadly wildfire just six years ago.
But some good news emerged for firefighters with the weather forecast as the weekend began without the triple-digit heat and Fire Weather Warnings of the past few days.
CAL Fire now estimates the Park Fire has burned over 307,000 acres as of early Saturday morning, which ranks the fire as No. 8 on California’s list of most acreage burned by a fire. At least 134 homes and structures have been damaged or destroyed and another 1,200 are threatened, fire officials said. Over 50 community zones are now under evacuation warnings across 4 counties, spanning more than 4,400 people.
"The Park Fire continued to burn aggressively due to steep terrain and winds," CAL Fire officials wrote in their Friday night update. "Damage inspection teams are working to identify structures that have been damaged or destroyed."
The Park Fire has now consumed several homes outside Chico as it swells to over 150,000 acres. One home exploded Wednesday as the flames tore through a neighborhood. (Video courtesy: AIO Filmz Media via Storyful)
So far, there are no reports of any deaths, but two people have been treated for minor injuries.
Vanessa Starling, who lives near the heavily damaged town of Cohasset, told FOX 2 Bay Area they could hear the sound as they evacuated their home.
"It was pretty crazy, there is one spot that had a little fire tornado going on. We could hear it, just this roaring sound, you can hear the fire roaring as we were leaving," Starling said, worried about her family home. "We have property that's been in our family since 1905."
Weather Command breaks down how massive wildfires, such as the Park Fire burning near Chico, California, can create its own tornado-like vortex.
"Fire behavior and predicted winds require all residents in Paradise to prepare to evacuate and await further information," CAL Fire officials said.
It’s a particularly daunting reminder of wildfire dangers for this community that was devastated by the fast-moving Camp Fire in 2018 that left dozens dead as flames raced through town.
Image 1 of 20
A property is seen in flames as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 20
A vehicle is seen in flames as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 20
TOPSHOT - A property is seen in flames as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 20
A fire engine drives past flaming highway guard rails as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 20
A burned car during the Park Fire near Chico, California, US, on Friday, July 26, 2024. Arson investigators in California arrested a man on suspicion of starting the state's largest wildfire this year - a conflagration that has prompted evacuations and threatened the state's power grid. Photographer: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images
( )
Image 6 of 20
A vehicle is seen in flames as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 20
Park Fire burns in California
(ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego)
Image 8 of 20
Park Fire burns in California
(ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego)
Image 9 of 20
Vehicles drive through flames ripping across Highway 36 as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 10 of 20
A vehicle drives along Highway 36 while flames tear through the area as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 11 of 20
A police car drives past swirling embers as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 12 of 20
CHICO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: A massive pyrocumulus cloud rises from the Park Fire, which has grown to 239,152 acres and is 0 percent contained, expands at a rapid rate on July 26, 2024 near Chico, California. Strong winds and dried vegetation fueled the fire that exploded 70,000 acres in the first 24 hours after a man allegedly pushed a burning car into a ravine to intentionally set the blaze. In 2018, more than 18,000 structures were destroyed and 85 people killed in the nearby town of Paradise when the Camp Fire entrapped thousand of people and became the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 13 of 20
Flames from the Park fire whip across highway 36 near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. More than 1,150 personnel are deployed to fight the blaze, which has burned more than 180,000 acres and burned dozens of homes, and more than 3,500 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 14 of 20
Resident Grant Douglas takes a drink of water while evacuating his wife and dog as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. More than 1,150 personnel are deployed to fight the blaze, which has burned more than 180,000 acres and burned dozens of homes, and more than 3,500 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 15 of 20
Surrounded by flames, resident Grant Douglas takes a pause on the side of the while evacuating his wife and dog as the Park fire continues to burn near Paynes Creek in unincorporated Tehama County, California on July 26, 2024. More than 1,150 personnel are deployed to fight the blaze, which has burned more than 180,000 acres and burned dozens of homes, and more than 3,500 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 16 of 20
The Park Fire burns near Chico, California, US, on Friday, July 26, 2024. Arson investigators in California arrested a man on suspicion of starting the state's largest wildfire this year - a conflagration that has prompted evacuations and threatened the state's power grid. Photographer: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images
( )
Image 17 of 20
A burned car during the Park Fire near Chico, California, US, on Friday, July 26, 2024. Arson investigators in California arrested a man on suspicion of starting the state's largest wildfire this year - a conflagration that has prompted evacuations and threatened the state's power grid. Photographer: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images
( )
Image 18 of 20
Home explodes during Park Fire in Chico, Calif.
(AIO Filmz Media via Storyful)
Image 19 of 20
Park Fire burns in California
(ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego)
Image 20 of 20
Trees burn during the Park Fire near Chico, California, US, on Friday, July 26, 2024. Arson investigators in California arrested a man on suspicion of starting the state's largest wildfire this year - a conflagration that has prompted evacuations and threatened the state's power grid. Photographer: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images
( )
Additional evacuation shelters have opened in Red Bluff, Los Molinos, and the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley in addition to shelters in Chico.
Nearly 2,500 firefighters are dedicated to fighting the blaze as of Friday night, and California Gov. Gavin Newsome declared an emergency, allowing additional state resources to flow toward the fire.
Suspected arsonist remains in jail awaiting charges
The Park Fire began Wednesday as a bizarre care of arson, investigators said.
Witnesses spotted a man next to a car where a fire had started under the left wheel of what turned out to be the suspect's mother's vehicle, and watched it burn, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
A north California bushfire known as the Park Fire grew to more than 45,000 acres by the morning of July 25, after erupting a day earlier in Chico. (Video: ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego via Storyful)
The man climbed into the vehicle for a few moments, then got out and pushed the flaming car down a 60-foot embankment into a gully, investigators said. The burning car eventually became engulfed, spreading flames into the nearby brush and eventually tearing through nearby neighborhoods.
The suspect was identified later that evening and arrested early Thursday morning. He's being held in the Butte County Jail without bail, awaiting arraignment on Monday.
Weather finally giving firefighters a break
After days of fighting triple-digit heat and blustery winds that have triggered Fire Weather Warnings across much of Northern California, the weather pattern has finally shifted to give firefighters a temporary reprieve.
Cooler, ocean breezes have pushed inland, not only knocking temperatures down into the upper 80s and low 90s but increasing the humidity.
No weather alerts were in effect for Saturday and the pattern was expected to hold through the middle of the week. However, hotter weather and perhaps a return to triple digit heat was looming for later in the week.