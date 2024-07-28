California's Park Fire continues to grow as thousands flee to escape 7th largest inferno in state history

CHICO, Calif. – The Park Fire burning near the Northern California city of Chico is continuing to expand rapidly and devour the pristine landscape as thousands of firefighters from near and far descend upon the region to get a handle on the wildfire while residents flee and the flames consume dozens of buildings.

CAL Fire now estimates the Park Fire has burned more than 353,000 acres as of late Sunday morning, which ranks the fire as No. 7 on California’s list of most acreage burned by a fire.

This graphic shows the largest wildfires in California history.

At least 66 structures have been destroyed, and five have been damaged. Fire officials said another 4,200 are threatened. Thousands of people in over 80 community zones are now under evacuation warnings across four counties.

"The fire is actively burning in heavy, receptive fuel beds," CAL Fire said in a Sunday morning update. "This allows the fire to expand rapidly. Warm, windy and dry conditions will increase the risk of extreme fire activity, similar to what the fire has done previously. There will be higher temperatures and lower humidity (Sunday)."

So far, there are no reports of any deaths, but some minor injuries have been reported.

This graphic shows the latest information on the Park Fire.

Vanessa Starling, who lives near the heavily damaged town of Cohasset, told FOX 2 Bay Area they could hear the sound as they evacuated their home.

"It was pretty crazy; there is one spot that had a little fire tornado going on. We could hear it, just this roaring sound; you can hear the fire roaring as we were leaving," Starling said, worried about her family home. "We have property that's been in our family since 1905."

WATCH: ‘FIRENADO’ FORMS ALONG CALIFORNIA'S PARK FIRE. HERE'S HOW IT FORMED

The entire town of Paradise, California, was placed under an evacuation warning on Friday, which means all residents should get ready to run if the fire gets closer.

"Fire behavior and predicted winds require all residents in Paradise to prepare to evacuate and await further information," CAL Fire officials said.

It’s a particularly daunting reminder of wildfire dangers for this community that was devastated by the fast-moving Camp Fire in 2018 that left dozens dead as flames raced through town.

Roads have been closed across the region, and CAL Fire said that's impacting potential evacuation routes for residents who are trying to get away from the blaze.

"We ask that the public continues to be diligent and prepared," CAL Fire said.

Shelters have been opened for evacuated residents in Red Bluff, Los Molinos and the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley, in addition to the shelters in Chico.

Nearly 4,000 firefighters are working to battle the blaze as of Sunday, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency, allowing additional state resources to flow into the region to help fire impression efforts.

Suspected arsonist remains in jail awaiting charges

The Park Fire began Wednesday as a bizarre case of arson, investigators said.

Witnesses spotted a man next to a car where a fire had started under the left wheel of what turned out to be the suspect's mother's vehicle and watched it burn, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

The man climbed into the vehicle for a few moments, then got out and pushed the flaming car down a 60-foot embankment into a gully, investigators said. The burning car eventually became engulfed, spreading flames into the nearby brush and eventually tearing through nearby neighborhoods.

The suspect was identified later that evening and arrested early Thursday morning. He's being held in the Butte County Jail without bail and is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Weather finally giving firefighters a break

This graphic shows the fire weather outlook on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

After days of fighting triple-digit heat and blustery winds that have triggered Fire Weather Warnings across much of Northern California, the weather pattern has finally shifted to give firefighters a temporary reprieve.

Cooler, ocean breezes have pushed inland, not only knocking temperatures down into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but increasing the humidity as well.

However, hotter weather and perhaps a return to triple-digit heat is looming for later this week.