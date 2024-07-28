Videos of California's Park Fire show intense flames, thick smoke as crews try to beat back blaze

CHICO, Calif. – Thousands of firefighters have gathered in Northern California to get a handle on the historic Park Fire burning outside Chico , and dramatic videos show the life-threatening conditions that firefighters are facing as they work to beat down the flames.

The Park Fire has currently burned more than 353,000 acres and is only 12% contained as of Sunday. Fire officials say the Park Fire is continuing to grow, despite every effort made by firefighters on the ground and in the air to contain and extinguish it.

The video above shows the Park Fire as it continues to show extreme fire behavior, scorching the area and destroying plants and other vegetation as flames lick the landscape.

Dozens of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and thousands of residents in the Chico area have been told to flee their homes as the flames continue to advance.

"Firefighting personnel continue to face challenging conditions as they work tirelessly to contain the ongoing blaze," CAL Fire said on X, formerly Twitter. "Be prepared, follow all evacuation warnings and orders."

Another video shared by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office provided another look at firefighters and first responders working the Park Fire.

The video shows a fire truck driving through the flames and an airplane dropping fire retardant on the fire.

A wide shot of the video shows just how massive the Park Fire was at the time, with thick smoke filling the air and turning it a brown and orange color.

No deaths have been reported, but officials say some people have suffered minor injuries.