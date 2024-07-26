New tropical disturbance being tracked in the Atlantic

After weeks of quiet, the National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean.

Located east of the Lesser Antilles, this disturbance is expected to interact with an approaching area of low pressure during the next several days, according to the NHC.

Tracking a disturbance. Friday, July 26, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Forecasters added that this disturbance could possibly grow and develop as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles during early to mid-next week and then near the Greater Antilles toward the end of the week.

"So Puerto Rico, parts of Haiti, the Dominican Republic, as well, is in line for perhaps seeing some of this energy move through over the course of the next seven days or so," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime.

Currently, the chances of the disturbance developing into a tropical depression are low.

This disturbance comes as hurricane season has been relatively quiet since Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas earlier this month.

"One of the reasons why we’re seeing the Atlantic basin surging back to life after a brief break is because all of that Saharan dust that we’ve been tracking — really over the course of the past several weeks now – is starting to show signs of subsiding," Estime said. "And as that dust begins to settle, that is going to allow not only for more moisture to get absorbed in to some of these showers and thunderstorms that begin to collect around the Main Development Region. But also you look at the water temperatures out this way, and the water temperatures are at really warm levels."

Should the disturbance grow into a tropical storm, it will be named Debby.