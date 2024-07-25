Watch: Typhoon, monsoonal rains lead to disastrous flooding in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Dozens of people are feared dead following a powerful typhoon that impacted several nations in Southeast Asia, with video emerging of scenes from nature’s fury.

Typhoon Carina developed east of the Philippines on July 19 and resulted in over a foot of rainfall on the archipelago.

The torrential rains caused rivers to flood, while strong winds generated giant waves along coastal communities.

Video footage from the city of Manila showed a powerful current carrying barges, boats, and debris into bridges spanning the Marikina River.

"The water level immediately rose, and the current was much stronger than usual," Alexandria Rellosa told Storyful, a social video licensing company. "The barges hit the bridge and then collided with each other. I saw the crewmen trying to climb onto the roofs and jump off. There were also small boats parked under the bridge that were hit."

It is unclear if anyone was killed as the debris slammed into the bridges, but the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported more than a dozen deaths, with others missing.

"A state of calamity has been declared in Metro Manila, as well as in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, Pampanga, and Bulacan, allowing local governments to fully access disaster funding. Additional declarations may be made in the coming days," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement.

North of Manila, strong waves and winds are believed to have played a role in the capsizing of a fuel tanker.

Video showed the tanker known as the Terra Nova nearly completely underwater as authorities worked to develop a plan to contain pollutants.

The Philippines Coast Guard reported rescuing 16 of 17 crew members on Thursday, but the containment of nearly 370,000 gallons of fuel was being compromised by weather conditions.

"The vessel sunk 34 meters deep, which is considerably shallow. Siphoning will not be very technical and can be done quickly to protect the vicinity waters of Bataan and Manila Bay against environmental, social, economic, financial, and political impacts," Armando Balilo, a rear admiral with the Coast Guard, stated.

The agency said an aerial survey spotted an oil slick appearing to originate from the ship, but it was likely from the vessel’s engine rather than its oil storage tanks.

Authorities did not state how the capsized vessel would impact operations at the busiest port in the country.

The Port of Manila is a major hub for cargo vessels, fishing, transportation and other maritime activities.

"The PCG sets an operational target of seven days to finish siphoning the oil from the sunken tanker to stop further spread," a spokesperson for the Coast Guard stated.

Typhoon causes devastation across other countries in Asia

Further north, where the typhoon was known as Gaemi, Taiwan and China took a direct hit from the cyclone.

Typhoon Gaemi made a loop off the coast of Taiwan before making landfall early Thursday morning near Nan’ao on the northeast coast.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration reported that rainfall quickly exceeded a foot, and government agencies reported at least five deaths, with many more missing.

In China, state-run media reported that nearly a quarter of a million people were forced from their homes due to the impending disaster.

The storm system was expected to rain itself out over eastern provinces, some of which have experienced deadly flooding in recent weeks.

Forecast models indicate the potential for another cyclone to form next week and follow a similar path to Gaemi.