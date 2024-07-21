The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Drenching rains to spoil summer this week in southern US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, July 22, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional, and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Record-breaking rainfall amounts could drench southern US

A pesky front will bring relentless rain to the southern U.S., bringing a flood risk from Arizona and New Mexico through Virginia. The Southwest could see a few inches of rain as monsoonal moisture inundates the region. Several inches of rain is also forecast through midweek from Texas to Florida and up through the Carolinas. And while the rain in some regions could be record-breaking, rain across the Sunshine State could be dirty as Saharan dust arrives with the storms.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall totals across the South through Friday, July 26, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



No rest for the West

The air conditioner will need to be cranking again this week in the West as a dangerous heat wave continues to grip the region. Nearly 30 million people are under heat alerts as triple-digit temperatures broil the Pacific Northwest and California during what has become one of the hottest starts to summer on record.

This graphic shows the heat alerts in effect.

(FOX Weather)



Wildfire forces evacuations near Salt Lake City

The Sandhurst Fire forced residents to flee their homes as the several-hundred-acre wildfire threatened their neighborhoods. The large fire started over the weekend near Salt Lake City, and locals say the heavy flames and thick smoke could be seen for miles.

Beachgoers beware in the Northeast

Swimming at a popular New Jersey beach has been banned for the summer after officials found high levels of bacteria at the beach. The town of Beachwood announced that officials decided to close its beach to swimming for the remainder of the season after receiving poor water quality test results.

And to the northeast, drone video found a shark feeding near the Hamptons over the weekend. The video shows the dusky shark hunting a large group of menhaden fish. Dusky sharks are known to migrate to New York's waters each year.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.