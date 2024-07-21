30 million across West under heat alerts as dangerous, record-breaking temperatures bake region

Tens of millions of people across the western U.S. are continuing to sweat it out as dangerous, triple-digit temperatures broil the region during what has become one of the hottest starts to summer on record.

The heat wave has made life miserable across the Northwest, as well as in California, Nevada and Arizona, and it looks like that trend will continue – at least for the next several days.

This graphic shows the heat alerts in effect.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued across western Washington state, northern Idaho and western Oregon. Farther south, portions of Central and Southern California, as well as the Las Vegas area in southern Nevada, have also been placed under the Excessive Heat Warnings.

The Excessive Heat Warnings in western Washington will remain in effect through at least Monday night as temperatures there soar to between 100 and 110 degrees. And those scorching temperatures will be felt across the region.

"Dangerously hot conditions are expected," the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas said. "Temperatures in the Colorado River Valley and around Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will range from 112 to 118."

The scorching temperatures will also increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heatstroke and heat exhaustion, and those who are sensitive to heat should take precautions to stay safe and healthy.

Seattle is not among the cities facing a heat alert, and the high temperatures there should remain in the lower 80s on Sunday and fall into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Boise, Idaho, however, will be absolutely sweltering.

The high temperature there could hit 107 degrees Sunday and remain above 100 degrees for the next few days.

Sacramento, California, will also see a stretch of triple-digit temperatures, while Los Angeles should remain in the upper 70s.

Las Vegas has a forecast high temperature of 112 degrees Sunday and should remain around 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Record-high temperatures expected

This graphic shows the potential records in jeopardy of being broken on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Cities across the West will approach or break record-high temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

Las Vegas will come close on Sunday and could break its record of 113 degrees set on this date last year.

Spokane, Washington, could smash its old record of 103 degrees set back in 1905, with a forecast high temperature on Sunday of 107 degrees.