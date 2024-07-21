Top 10 national parks in 2024, according to Travel and Leisure

If you love to travel and you get excited by the thought of exploring nature and being outdoors, then you may want to consider checking out one (or more) of the top 25 favorite national parks, according to research from Travel & Leisure.

Every year, Travel & Leisure asks its readers to weigh in on its World’s Best Awards survey to gain some insight as to where people are looking to spend their vacations, as well as for their ratings on the best hotels, resorts, airlines and more.

This year, Travel & Leisure said more than 700,000 votes were cast for various properties (locations, hotels, cruise lines, etc.), including national parks, that readers ranked based on natural attractions, activities, lodging and wildlife.

Travel & Leisure then released its 25 favorite national parks in 2024.

Here are the top 10, based on the responses received by Travel & Leisure.

All of the national parks listed in the top 10 were located in the West, except for one - Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Of the top 25, all but five were located in the western U.S.

According to Travel & Leisure, those results were similar to those of the previous two years.

Readers called the landscape of Montana's Glacier National Park "by far the most beautiful." At the same time, features from other national parks, like waterfalls, canyons, hot springs and geysers, were favorites among other readers.

You can take a look at what each of the top 10 national parks has to offer by clicking on the links above, or you can check out the full list on Travel & Leisure's website.