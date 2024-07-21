Sandhurst Fire outside Salt Lake City forces residents to flee homes as flames, smoke shoot into sky

SALT LAKE CITY – Dozens of homes have been evacuated near Salt Lake City as crews continue to battle a large wildfire that broke out over the weekend that sent heavy flames and thick smoke billowing into the sky.

According to officials, the Sandhurst Fire has so far burned about 400 acres near Ensign Peak and was 0% contained as of Sunday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) said it was called in to assist firefighters with a "large and growing fire" just before 5 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Officials said that because the Sandhurst Fire had been growing rapidly, community members living in neighborhoods near the blaze were told to flee their homes by police who were going door to door.

A park near the fire was also closed so firefighters could safely access its water source. Numerous roads in the area were also shut down to help ensure the safety of the firefighters working to contain and extinguish the blaze.

The SLCPD said it also requested the help of all available on-duty officers to assist with the evolving situation, and officers were patrolling the evacuated area to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Police said they would continue to block all access to evacuated areas, and people who do not live in the area are not being allowed to enter.

Officials have said that the Sandhurst Fire was manmade, but an exact cause has not yet been determined.