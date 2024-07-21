Search
Sandhurst Fire outside Salt Lake City forces residents to flee homes as flames, smoke shoot into sky

According to officials, the Sandhurst Fire has so far burned about 400 acres near Ensign Peak and was 0% contained as of Sunday morning.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Video recorded near Salt Lake City shows flames from the Sandhurst Fire shooting into the sky on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Several homes have been evacuated in the area because of the fire. 00:37

Watch: Flames shoot into sky as Sandhurst Fire burns outside Salt Lake City

Video recorded near Salt Lake City shows flames from the Sandhurst Fire shooting into the sky on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Several homes have been evacuated in the area because of the fire.

SALT LAKE CITY – Dozens of homes have been evacuated near Salt Lake City as crews continue to battle a large wildfire that broke out over the weekend that sent heavy flames and thick smoke billowing into the sky.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) said it was called in to assist firefighters with a "large and growing fire" just before 5 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Crews are continuing to battle the Sandhurst Fire burning outside Salt Lake City that had led to the evacuation of several homes in the area. 00:14

Watch: Smoke from Sandhurst Fire rises into the air above Salt Lake City

Crews are continuing to battle the Sandhurst Fire burning outside Salt Lake City that had led to the evacuation of several homes in the area.

Officials said that because the Sandhurst Fire had been growing rapidly, community members living in neighborhoods near the blaze were told to flee their homes by police who were going door to door.

A park near the fire was also closed so firefighters could safely access its water source. Numerous roads in the area were also shut down to help ensure the safety of the firefighters working to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Video shared by the Salt Lake City Police Department on Saturday shows crews battling a massive wildfire both from the air and on the ground while officials called for the evacuation of several homes in the area. 01:49

Watch: Airplanes used to battle large wildfire outside Salt Lake City

Video shared by the Salt Lake City Police Department on Saturday shows crews battling a massive wildfire both from the air and on the ground while officials called for the evacuation of several homes in the area.

The SLCPD said it also requested the help of all available on-duty officers to assist with the evolving situation, and officers were patrolling the evacuated area to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Police said they would continue to block all access to evacuated areas, and people who do not live in the area are not being allowed to enter.

Officials have said that the Sandhurst Fire was manmade, but an exact cause has not yet been determined.

