New Mexico village faces sixth Flash Flood Emergency in a month with more rain in forecast

RUIDOSO, N.M. – A village in south-central New Mexico known for attracting outdoor nature enthusiasts and cultural tourism was subject to its sixth Flash Flood Emergency due to runoff from heavy rain over burn scars left by recent wildfires.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued the Flash Flood Emergency around 11 p.m. local time Friday and warned that rainfall upwards of an inch would cause impacts to bridges, culverts and low-lying areas around Ruidoso.

Video taken by Jesus Figueroa showed flooded streets in Ruidoso, with roadways resembling rapids around the alpine resort.

Lincoln County Emergency Management reported several evacuation orders were issued, and at least two water rescues occurred.

Mud and debris left on roadways caused slick conditions, which contributed to at least one significant crash, but there were no reported injuries, Lincoln County Sheriff Michael Wood said Saturday.

"The bottom line is, right now, a large part of Lincoln County in New Mexico is redesigning itself," Wood said in a video posted on Facebook. "We’re seeing what are waterways run that we’ve never seen before and create problems that we have not seen before as a result of the recent fires and the flooding. So, head on a swivel. Be very, very careful. Be very cautious."

NEW MEXICO TOWN FACES WATER CRISIS AFTER BURN SCAR FLOODING INCREASES RISK OF POLLUTION

Burn scars created by nearby fires such as the South Fork and the Salt have rendered the soil incapable of absorbing rainfall, heightening the risks of landslides and flooding.

Monsoonal rains and wildfires have led to hundreds of structures being damaged or destroyed and at least two deaths.

More than $6 million in federal assistance has been allotted to the region after President Joe Biden declared the region a major disaster area on June 20.

Actor Matthew McConaughey even posted on social media about the village’s troubles with a link about how to help local residents.

"The fires happened, but don’t forget us," village officials posted on Facebook. "Flooding issues are a problem and in a few months this will be forgotten. The best way to assist the local people affected by the fires and floods is through the Community Foundation of Lincoln County … This fund provides daily assistance to families who have lost their homes and need immediate support."

SOUTHWEST MONSOON SEASON IS HERE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Monsoon activity shows no signs of letting up

The FOX Forecast Center warned of a heightened risk for flash flooding continuing over the next week, as monsoonal moisture is enhanced by a frontal boundary.

A ridge of high pressure located in the western U.S. and a trough over the Plains are helping to funnel moisture into the Southwest, which will produce daily chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts could approach 1-2 inches, with isolated areas seeing substantially heavier amounts.

Expected rainfall amounts in the southwestern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



A Flash Flood Watch was issued for much of New Mexico over the weekend – alerts that will likely need to be reissued as forecasts are fine-tuned to determine which communities will face the greatest threats for flooding.

Due to the increased rainfall, concerns over wildfires and heat are reduced as the region experiences an increase in cloud cover and moisture.

Fluctuations in the monsoonal pattern typically persist through mid-September before relaxing.