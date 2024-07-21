Relentless rounds of rain, storms threaten outdoor plans across southern US as weekend comes to an end

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to pound the southern U.S. this week, increasing the risk of flash flooding from the Southwest to the Southeast and into parts of the mid-Atlantic.

The flood risk comes as a nearly stalled-out cold front continues to hang out across the region, and that’s helping to produce the potentially record-breaking rain.

In the Southwest, monsoonal moisture will continue to support on-and-off thunderstorms over the next few days across the Four Corners region, increasing the risk of flooding there.

Flood alerts have been posted across portions of New Mexico due to the continued rain, as well as areas recently scorched by wildfires.

Rainfall totals in the Southwest could approach 1-2 inches, with some locally higher amounts in some communities.

Stormy start to the new workweek

The end of the weekend and the start of the new workweek is looking stormy for millions across the South as the disturbance deepens over the central U.S. this week and pulls in greater amounts of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

"Everybody knows if you’ve been to the Southeast, at some point when you walk outside, whether it’s in the morning or the afternoon, you’re drenched in sweat," FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier said.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The first half of the upcoming workweek is looking wet across the region, and the threat of flash flooding will continue each day until at least Wednesday.

While the risk is on the lower side for much of the southern U.S., NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has highlighted areas of the Southwest and mid-Atlantic where the risk of flooding is a bit higher.

Portions of western North Carolina, northwestern South Carolina and far East Tennessee have been placed in a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat on Sunday.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall totals across the South through Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

In terms of rainfall totals, it appears at this point that areas along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Louisiana can expect the highest rainfall totals.

Central and South Texas are most at risk of seeing higher totals, with cities like Austin and Houston potentially seeing 3-5 inches of rain through at least the middle of the week.

Southern Louisiana and the New Orleans area could also see higher rainfall totals this week.