Watch: Shark spotted hunting off popular Long Island beach

The shark spotting on Saturday comes after last summer's frequent shark sightings along New York's beaches.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
A dusky shark was seen prowling among a school of fish off the coast of New York near Gin Beach on July 20.  01:58

A dusky shark was seen prowling among a school of fish off the coast of New York near Gin Beach on July 20. 

SOUTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. A dusky shark hunting off a popular New York beach joined the recent shark sightings in the Northeast this summer, leaving many beachgoers on edge.

On Saturday, videographer Joanna Steidle filmed a dusky shark hunting a large group of menhaden fish near Southhampton's Gin Beach. 

NEW YORK INCREASES SHARK SURVEILLANCE AT BEACHES THIS SUMMER

In the video, the shark can be seen darting in and out of a big group of fish as the large school moves as one body in the ocean

Dusky sharks are known to migrate to New York's waters each year. According to the Florida Museum, dusky sharks are considered a coastal species and can be seen in shallow waters. 

Dusty shark hunting off Gin Beach

A dusty shark seen hunting off Southampton, New York on July 20, 2024. 

(Joanna Steidle via Storyful)

Steidle told Storyful that this recent sighting of a dusky shark happened later than usual in the season.

The shark spotting on Saturday comes during a summer of several other shark sightings along New York's beaches and a handful of attacks in Florida and Texas this month.

THESE ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS STATES TO GO SWIMMING

After an increase in shark sightings last summer, the New York Police Department started using aerial surveillance along Long Island State Park Beaches.

