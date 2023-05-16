New York increases shark surveillance at beaches this summer

ALBANY, N.Y. – N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday enhanced measures to protect beachgoers from sharks in New York’s Long Island State Park beaches this summer.

The measures expand on monitoring capabilities put into place last summer, when officials saw an increase in shark sightings along Long Island State Park Beaches.

"With New Yorkers and visitors alike preparing to enjoy our beautiful Long Island beaches all summer long, their safety is our top priority," Governor Hochul said.

The surveillance will include additional personnel and drone, watercraft and helicopter monitoring along the beaches.

Part of the expanded surveillance capabilities includes adding more staff. Currently, about 21 staff members – including Park Police officers, State Park operational staff, lifeguards and certified drone operators – are currently trained to patrol and assist. That headcount will increase by 12 by the Fourth of July weekend.

Another surveillance component involves the deployment of 10 additional drones to the current shark monitoring capacity of eight. One of the new drones is a large enterprise drone with thermal imaging, laser range finding and high-quality cameras, allowing for surveillance and patrols after dark and during adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, two new Yamaha WaveRunners will assist lifeguards patrolling Jones Beach and Robert Moses State Parks. Currently, only one watercraft is in operation, and it is located at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Officials are also implementing additional buffer zones between swimming areas and surf fishing areas, plus holding public outreach events at Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Sunken Meadow to educate the public about shark habitats.

"New York's ocean beaches and coastline are part of a wild and natural marine ecosystem. Sharks are a vital part of this ecosystem, and they play an essential role in maintaining a healthy and balanced ocean," said Basil Seggos, commissioner with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

"Human-shark interactions are relatively rare events in New York, however, all beachgoers should follow DEC's shark safety guidance to minimize their risk of negative interactions with sharks," he noted.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared the following guidance on shark safety:

Avoid areas with seals

Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn

Avoid murky water

Swim, paddle, and surf in groups

Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom

Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and parks staff

For more information about shark safety in New York and the enhanced surveillance methods being taken, visit the New York State website.