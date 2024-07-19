These are the most dangerous states to go swimming

New research is revealing the states posing the highest risks to swimmers, and the findings may come as a surprise.

The analysis conducted by Florida-based law firm Anidjar & Levine identified Oregon as the most dangerous state for swimmers, with New York, Maryland, Virginia and California rounding out the top five.

The law firm stated that the data originated from the U.S. Lifesaving Association and was compiled from 2021 to 2023.

Analysts examined rescues per 100,000 beachgoers, noting that despite Oregon ranking at the top of the list, it had one of the lowest numbers of beachgoers.

According to the firm, out of 361,967 attendees, 296 needed to be rescued, resulting in a rate of 81.8 rescues per 100,000 people.

New York averaged 73.7 rescues for every 100,000 attendees, and Maryland saw 43 rescues for every 100,000 beachgoers.

"Our country’s lifeguards do an incredible job every day. Now, equipped with this knowledge, swimmers can be aware of the risks they face in certain locations and take proper precautions," a spokesperson for the law firm stated. "These can include checking weather conditions, obeying warning signs, and being aware of rip currents and other potential hazards. And of course, never swim alone when it’s dark or when you’re intoxicated – always take someone with you."

The law firm did not take deaths into account, which are usually highest in Florida, California and North Carolina.

In fact, the combination of rip currents, rough surf and other hostile ocean conditions usually claim the lives of dozens of swimmers in the Sunshine State every year, according to NOAA data.

The number of fatalities makes rip currents the No. 1 weather-related killer in Florida. In 2023, authorities reported that at least 31 people died as a result of rip currents along the state’s many beaches, while in 2024, eight have died during the first six months of the year.

At many lifeguard-protected beaches, color-coded flags are used to alert visitors to the status of conditions and any dangers in the water.

A green flag indicates a low threat of hazardous conditions, while a double red flag means the water is closed to the public; however, many beaches still allow visitors to walk on the sand.

During many of the events where there has been a fatality reported due to the surf, lifeguards were flying a single red flag, which means swimming is discouraged due to dangerous conditions.

The group found Texas, South Carolina and Connecticut were some of the states that had the lowest amount of rescued swimmers.