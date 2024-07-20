Swimming at popular New Jersey beach banned for remainder of summer

BEACHWOOD, NJ – A borough along a Central New Jersey river has closed the waters for certain activities after a series of tests indicated high levels of bacteria.

The town of Beachwood announced that officials decided to close its beach to swimming for the remainder of the season after receiving poor water quality test results.

Beachwood is located along the Toms River in the Jersey Shore region, about 70 miles south of New York City and 55 miles east of Philadelphia.

"For the safety, health and welfare of the residents and others, the Mayor and Council have decided to close swimming at the beach for the remainder of the 2024 season due to the Ocean County Health Department reporting of excessive bacteria levels found in the water," officials announced on the borough's website. "You may still sit and take in the lovely view of the scenery, but no one will be permitted to swim."

The health department did not identify a source of the fecal matter, but the river collects runoff from urban regions, suburban development and agricultural lands from a wide area of the Garden State.

Communities along lakes and waterways tend to see upticks in pollution after heavy rain events, as debris and chemicals flow through drainage systems.

No other nearby municipalities reported shutting down water activities at beaches, due to high levels of pollutants.

According to data from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, all other beaches in the Garden State are open.

If water samples exceed state standards, a swimming advisory would be issued by the local health department alerting swimmers to potentially unhealthy water.

According to the department, beaches are closed if two or more consecutive samples exceed standards for Enterococci levels.

Officials in Beachwood, New Jersey, did not say when they expect water levels to return to acceptable levels.