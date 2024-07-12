Drone video shows sharks lurking near busy New York City beach

NEW YORK – Multiple sharks were spotted swimming off the coast of Rockaway Beach on Long Island on Thursday, becoming the first summer shark sighting in New York.

Drone footage captured by the New York Police Department shows the sharks lurking in the murky waters near beachgoers.

One image from the drone footage shows at least two sharks near the beach.

A closer look features one shark bobbing in the water.

A wider view exposes multiple sharks, with some only being visible by their dark fins.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul updated residents of the Empire State on the surveillance capabilities put in place to monitor shark activity, along with that of marine life at New York state park beaches on Long Island.

"This summer, we expanded shark surveillance at our beautiful Long Island beaches to help ensure New Yorkers can safely cool down in the ocean and enjoy the sunshine," Hochul said in a statement.

NEW YORK INCREASES SHARK SURVEILLANCE AT BEACHES THIS SUMMER

"After the first shark sighting of the season, I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer," she added.

Shark safety tips

According to the governor’s office, shark sightings near beaches are expected to increase through September. They recommended the following safety tips for New Yorkers:

Avoid areas with seals.

Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish or diving seabirds.

Avoid swimming at dusk, night and dawn.

Avoid murky water.

Swim, paddle, and surf in groups.

Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom.

Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and park staff.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

More than 13 species of shark migrate through the waters off the Empire State annually, the office noted. They said the presence of sharks in the state’s waters is a sign of a healthy marine ecosystem.