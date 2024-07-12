Search
Earth & Space
Drone video shows sharks lurking near busy New York City beach

Drone footage captured by the New York Police Department shows the sharks swimming in the murky waters near beachgoers.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
NEW YORK – Multiple sharks were spotted swimming off the coast of Rockaway Beach on Long Island on Thursday, becoming the first summer shark sighting in New York.

Drone footage captured by the New York Police Department shows the sharks lurking in the murky waters near beachgoers.

One image from the drone footage shows at least two sharks near the beach.

At least two sharks are spotted in this image of Rockaway Beach on Long Island. July 11, 2024.

(@NYPDDaughtry / X / FOX Weather)

A closer look features one shark bobbing in the water.

Looped video of shark swimming just below the surface. July 11, 2024.

(@NYPDDaughtry / X / FOX Weather)

A wider view exposes multiple sharks, with some only being visible by their dark fins.

  • Two shark fins breach the surface as another shark can be seen faintly below the water's surface. July 11, 2024.
    Two shark fins breach the surface as another shark can be seen faintly below the water's surface. July 11, 2024. (@NYPDDaughtry / X)

  • Shark fins breach the surface near Rockaway Beach in New York City. July 11, 2024.
    Shark fins breach the surface near Rockaway Beach in New York City. July 11, 2024.  (@NYPDDaughtry / X)

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul updated residents of the Empire State on the surveillance capabilities put in place to monitor shark activity, along with that of marine life at New York state park beaches on Long Island.

"This summer, we expanded shark surveillance at our beautiful Long Island beaches to help ensure New Yorkers can safely cool down in the ocean and enjoy the sunshine," Hochul said in a statement.

NEW YORK INCREASES SHARK SURVEILLANCE AT BEACHES THIS SUMMER

"After the first shark sighting of the season, I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer," she added.

FILE - Great White Shark

FILE - Great White Shark, one of the shark species that migrate through New York waters.

(Education Images / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Shark safety tips

According to the governor’s office, shark sightings near beaches are expected to increase through September. They recommended the following safety tips for New Yorkers:

  • Avoid areas with seals.
  • Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish or diving seabirds.
  • Avoid swimming at dusk, night and dawn.
  • Avoid murky water.
  • Swim, paddle, and surf in groups.
  • Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom.
  • Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and park staff.

A view of sign as Rockaway Beach temporarily closed  on July 22, 2022 for swimming due to shark sightings.

(Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency / FOX Weather)

More than 13 species of shark migrate through the waters off the Empire State annually, the office noted. They said the presence of sharks in the state’s waters is a sign of a healthy marine ecosystem.

