The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: More storms expected after wild weather Wednesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, July 20, 2023, and National Moon Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

More severe weather expected Thursday

After wild weather Wednesday, more severe storms are likely in several places across the country Thursday. The highest risk of severe weather is concentrated in parts of Colorado, Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. However, nasty storms are also possible from the Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley and the Carolinas.

The severe weather outlook for July 20, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



North Carolina tornado that damaged Pfizer plant ranked EF-3

A powerful tornado that touched down in North Carolina on Wednesday and heavily damaged a Pfizer plant has been ranked an EF-3. According to the National Weather Service, the twister had winds of 150 mph. The FOX Forecast Center said this is the first EF-3 tornado during the month of July in North Carolina in modern history.

Devastating floods deal Kentucky town another weather blow

Just 18 months after a deadly EF-4 tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky, the recovering town was flooded by rainfall that likely set a new state record. The mayor said that while this is a setback to efforts to rebuild the town, she is hopeful residents will come together again to push through this newest challenge.

Triple-digit heat wave drags on with no end in sight

Millions of Americans from California to Texas to Florida are under heat alerts Thursday. Sound familiar? It should. Phoenix added to its record-breaking streak of 100-degree weather Wednesday and will do it again Thursday. Austin, Texas, also set a record Wednesday with 10 straight days of highs at 105 degrees or higher. The heat wave isn’t going anywhere, with above-average temps likely for the rest of the month.

Heat alerts are in effect for most of the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Calvin weakens, Don strengthens and new disturbance

Tropical Storm Calvin has weakened as it moves away from Hawaii after bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and rough seas to the islands.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Don has gained some strength as it makes a loop through open waters. There’s also a new disturbance near Africa that is being monitored for possible development.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



