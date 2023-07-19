Life-threatening flooding pummels western Kentucky, submerging homes and stranding residents amid rescues

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. – Potentially catastrophic amounts of rainfall prompted a Flash Flood Emergency declaration in western Kentucky, including the town of Mayfield, Wednesday morning as waves of thunderstorms pushed through the region.

Already, 4 to 6 inches of rain have fallen in just a few hours, swamping roads in Hickman, Graves and Carlisle counties in western Kentucky and prompting several water rescues in Mayfield with many homes in Mayfield and Wingo surrounded by water, according to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky.

Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason told FOX Weather that the flooding is in areas that are prone to flooding in the city -- mostly between four city blocks.

Firefighters responded to two 911 calls from people trapped in their homes in this area. Residents were told to shelter in place until road became passable for emergency personnel to reach them. Some places received up to 4 feet of water.

The flooding receded about 6:30 a.m. EDT as authorities advised residents in flooded areas to temporarily evacuate. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Creason anticipates more flooding as they expect another system to come through later in the day.

"The rain in this area was just horrendous," storm chaser Brandon Clement told FOX Weather. "The rain was so heavy it was like whiteout. It just all overwhelmed all infrastructure in place."

Clement has been surveying the flooding damage in the region and found widespread impacts.

"In Mayfield, there’s quite a few structures flooded along a creek that runs through town," Clement told FOX Weather. "It’s not a good situation."

In nearby Paducah, storm chaser Jonathan Petramala said it was "absolutely chaos."

"All over downtown Paducah, just numerous roadways covered in water," he told FOX Weather. "You have trees getting blown down, snapped like twigs. You have power lines, and you have transformers bursting as well. It’s a very dangerous morning in western Kentucky."

The National Weather Service said widespread flooding will continue across the entire warned area, with numerous roads flooded and impassable, as more storms promise as much as another 2 to 4 inches of rain through midday.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



A Flash Flood Emergency remains in effect for western Kentucky until 1 p.m. CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the affected areas through 10 a.m. CT.

In addition to heavy rain, wind gusts of 70-80 mph are possible with any potential severe thunderstorm. Spotters reported widespread wind damage in Sedalia, Kentucky -- an area inside the Flash Flood Emergency.

More thunderstorms expected after a brief lull Wednesday afternoon

A cold front has stalled to the north of the region, pinning deep tropical-infused moisture against that front. Meanwhile, rounds of thunderstorms along the frontal boundary are tapping into that moisture, dropping intense amounts of rain.

A lull in the storms is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, but additional thunderstorms return to the forecast overnight Wednesday into early Thursday across western Kentucky into Tennessee. Flood Watches remain in effect throughout the day.

"When you go to bed tonight in Tennessee, do not let your guard down," Merwin said.

Sweltering heat a concern in wake of storms

As thunderstorms pass and the sun returns, heat will become an increasing worry in the flooded regions where recovery efforts begin, and air conditioning may be unavailable.

High temperatures in the affected areas are expected to reach the upper 80s across southwestern Indiana and western Kentucky, and into the mid 90s in much of southeastern Missouri.

Add in dew points reaching into the mid-70s and the temperature may feel like 100-105 degrees, with some areas feeling a heat index as high as 110 degrees. Heat Advisories are in effect through late Wednesday evening.

Mayfield floods 18 months after deadly EF-4 tornado

For those in Mayfield, the floods are a painful reminder of the power of Mother Nature. The town is still recovering from a devastating EF-4 tornado that tore through the region in Dec. 2021, leaving more than 80 dead and over 1,000 homes lost.

The twister spanned over 165 miles over 19 counties in just three hours and is now known as the deadliest and longest-tracked tornado in Kentucky’s history.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan told FOX Weather last December the tornado had damaged or destroyed more than 60 businesses in the town of just 10,000 people.