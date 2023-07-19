Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Minnesota woman severely injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota

Officials said the woman received significant injuries to her abdomen and foot during the attack, and she was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
At home on the range, the country's national mammal has a long and dramatic history. 03:11

How the bison became a symbol for America

At home on the range, the country's national mammal has a long and dramatic history.

MEDORA, N.D. – A Minnesota woman was severely injured by a bison while she was visiting Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota, according to park officials.

In a news release, national park officials said they were notified about 11 a.m. MDT on Sunday that the woman was injured by the bison at the Painted Canyon Trailhead.

BISON GORES WOMAN INSIDE YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, LEAVING HER SEVERELY INJURED

A video shot by wildlife photographer Michael Sypniewski captures the moment a baby bison was nearly brought down by wolves. (Courtesy: @michaelwsyp / Instagram) 00:59

Watch: Bison fend off wolves from young calf in Yellowstone

A video shot by wildlife photographer Michael Sypniewski captures the moment a baby bison was nearly brought down by wolves. (Courtesy: @michaelwsyp / Instagram)

Park rangers, members of the Billings County Sheriff’s Office and EMS workers responded to the area. They treated the woman until she was brought to Dickinson for additional medical care and then eventually to a hospital in Fargo.

Officials said the woman received significant injuries to her abdomen and foot during the attack, and she was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

"Park staff send their sincere well wishes to her and her family as she continues to receive care and recover," park officials said in the news release.

Officials said the exact details of what led to the bison attack were unknown, and the incident was still under investigation.

VIDEO: BISON CHARGES AT YELLOWSTONE TOURIST WHO TRIED TO TOUCH IT

Stay away, stay safe

A nervous nurse is heard in a video saying 01:45

Watch: Nail-biting video shows 2 men approach wild bison at Yellowstone National Park

A nervous nurse is heard in a video saying

The National Park Service said the best way to stay safe while observing wildlife is to give the animals plenty of room to move.

The NPS said many parks require you to stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves.

During mating season, which runs from mid-July through mid-August, the NPS said bison can become agitated more quickly, and visitors are warned to use extra caution and give them additional space during that time.

Tags
Loading.