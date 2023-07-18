Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Bison gores woman inside Yellowstone National Park, leaving her seriously injured

The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and stomach and had to be flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment, park officials said.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A video shot on May 20 shows a woman standing next to a bison as she took a picture in Biscuit Basin. (Courtesy: Storyful) 01:11

FILE VIDEO>> Watch: Tourist takes selfie next to bison in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

A video shot on May 20 shows a woman standing next to a bison as she took a picture in Biscuit Basin. (Courtesy: Storyful)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park officials say a woman visiting the park was gored by a bison on Monday.

In a statement, Yellowstone National Park officials said the 47-year-old Arizona woman was walking with another person in a field in front of the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone when the incident occurred.

WATCH: YELLOWSTONE BISON FEND OFF WOLVES FROM YOUNG CALF

A nervous nurse is heard in a video saying 01:45

Watch: Nail-biting video shows 2 men approach wild bison at Yellowstone National Park

A nervous nurse is heard in a video saying

Officials said the visitors spotted two bison, and when they turned to walk away from the animal, one of them charged and gored the woman.

The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and stomach and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via medical helicopter, park officials said. No other information on her condition was released.

It’s not known how close the national park visitors were when the bison attacked.

VIDEO: BISON CHARGES AT YELLOWSTONE TOURIST WHO TRIED TO TOUCH IT

Two people trying to capture the brawl between the animals got too close as spectators are heard in the video imploring them to move back. 01:31

Tourists warned to move away from bison fight in Yellowstone

Two people trying to capture the brawl between the animals got too close as spectators are heard in the video imploring them to move back.

Stay away, stay safe

The National Park Service says the best way to stay safe while observing wildlife is to give the animals plenty of room to move.

The NPS says many parks require you to stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves.

During mating season, which runs from mid-July through mid-August, the NPS says bison can become agitated more quickly, and visitors are warned to use extra caution and give them additional space during that time.

Tourists flocking to a beloved national park are starting the summer off by breaking the rules over wildlife interactions. Several stories of attempts to take selfies with bison, picking up a bison calf and moving it, and the latest, driving an elk calf to a police station, have gone viral, prompting Yellowstone to issue a statement asking the public to act responsibly. FOX Weather's Robert Ray is at the park with a look at what's to be done to protect both man and beast. 04:21

Yellowstone works to protect wildlife as tourists flock to iconic national park

Tourists flocking to a beloved national park are starting the summer off by breaking the rules over wildlife interactions. Several stories of attempts to take selfies with bison, picking up a bison calf and moving it, and the latest, driving an elk calf to a police station, have gone viral, prompting Yellowstone to issue a statement asking the public to act responsibly. FOX Weather's Robert Ray is at the park with a look at what's to be done to protect both man and beast.

Tags
Loading.