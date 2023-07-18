Bison gores woman inside Yellowstone National Park, leaving her seriously injured

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park officials say a woman visiting the park was gored by a bison on Monday.

In a statement, Yellowstone National Park officials said the 47-year-old Arizona woman was walking with another person in a field in front of the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone when the incident occurred.

Officials said the visitors spotted two bison, and when they turned to walk away from the animal, one of them charged and gored the woman.

The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and stomach and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via medical helicopter, park officials said. No other information on her condition was released.

It’s not known how close the national park visitors were when the bison attacked.

Stay away, stay safe

The National Park Service says the best way to stay safe while observing wildlife is to give the animals plenty of room to move.

The NPS says many parks require you to stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves.

During mating season, which runs from mid-July through mid-August, the NPS says bison can become agitated more quickly, and visitors are warned to use extra caution and give them additional space during that time.