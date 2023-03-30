Dozens of earthquakes rumble beneath lake in Yellowstone National Park within 12 hours

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Seismologists are monitoring Yellowstone National Park after seismographs at the University of Utah reported a series of earthquakes beneath the northern portion of Yellowstone Lake within the beloved national park.

According to the University of Utah, the sequence of earthquakes was reported to the south-southeast of Lake, Wyoming, and began on March 28 with a magnitude 0.7 quake just after 11 p.m. MDT.

Within 12 hours, at least 60 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 0.1 to 3.7 were detected.

According to the University of Utah, additional smaller earthquakes in the region are still under review.

"Two earthquakes in the sequence were above magnitude 3.0," the university said in a news release. "These were a magnitude 3.1 at 7:05 a.m. (MDT) and a magnitude 3.7 at 8:24 a.m. (MDT)."

But if you’re worried that a "big one" will strike somewhere within the park, chances are it won’t happen.

"Earthquake sequences like these are common and account for roughly 50% of the total seismicity in the Yellowstone region," the University of Utah added.

The university said there had been 44 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater within 16 miles of the epicenter of the 3.7 earthquake since 1962.

The largest was a magnitude 3.9 on Dec. 27, 2008, reported just over 4 miles to the south-southeast of Fishing Bridge, Wyoming.

One earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or greater has occurred within 32 miles of the epicenter of this current earthquake sequence since 1962.

That was a magnitude 4.8 quake on March 30, 2014, about 3 miles north of Norris Junction, Wyoming.