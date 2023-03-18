More than a dozen killed after magnitude 6.8 earthquake rattles Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that rattled southern Ecuador on Saturday afternoon was blamed by government officials for causing structures to collapse and the deaths of at least a dozen people in the South American country.

The United States Geological Survey reported the quake was centered near the town Baláo and was likely the result of interference between the Nazca and South American plates.

Video from Cuenca, Ecuador, showed debris falling from buildings onto streets and damaging vehicles and first responders sifting through rubble.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said government agencies had been activated to support the victims and asked for calm during the emergency.

Seismologists were closely monitoring the southeast Pacific after the earthquake for a potential tsunami but said the quake did not trigger a wide event.

Shake maps indicate the strong earthquake was also felt in northern Peru, but there were no initial reports of damage.

The USGS says large earthquakes are common in the South American country due to the movement of the Nazca Plate beneath the South American Plate.

Over the past 100 years, 32 significant earthquakes have occurred within about a 150-mile radius of the most recent event.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked nearly the same region back on April 16, 2016. The quake was blamed for more than 700 deaths and over 27,000 injuries.

