Widespread triple-digit temps to scorch 84 million as deadly heat wave tightens its grip coast to coast

It will be another day of potentially deadly heat from coast-to-coast on Wednesday, with millions of people being urged to stay out of the sun and stay cool as record-breaking triple-digit temperatures continue to bake the southern U.S.

"Unfortunately, for many portions of California and also New Mexico and Texas, we’re going to continue to fry," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said.

Heat alerts stretch across southern U.S.

More than 84 million Americans from California to Florida are under various heat alerts that will remain in effect for the next several days. This comes after more than 70 million Americans were under heat alerts on Tuesday.

Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for Central California, while Excessive Heat Warnings extend from the Golden State through Arizona, as well as portions of southeastern New Mexico. Texas, including the cities of Dallas and Waco, are also under the Excessive Heat Warning, while portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are also included.

Heat Advisories are in effect across the Southwest and extend into the Deep South and portions of Florida.

Heat alerts in effect on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Triple-digit temperatures could be deadly

A ridge of high pressure is responsible for the excessive heat across the West and is expected to expand this week, leading to soaring temperatures across the Southwest and Gulf Coast.

Temperatures zooming well past triple-digits are again expected in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Yuma, Arizona, Albuquerque, New Mexico and from Midland, Texas to Oklahoma City.

Forecast high temperatures on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Phoenix breaks heat streak record

The extreme heat in Arizona lasted long enough to break a nearly 50-year-old temperature heat streak record. Before noon on Tuesday, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport hit 110 degrees, marking the 19th consecutive day with a temperature at or above 110 degrees.

That broke the previous 18-day record that was set in 1974, according to the National Weather Service. It's expected that the streak will continue for the next several days.

The longest 100-degree streaks in Phoenix.

When will the heat break?

The expansive area of Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories will remain across the Southwest, southern Plains, the Gulf Coast, and parts of South Florida, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The long-term outlook for the region shows the heat wave persisting into next week. Based on the current forecast, approximately 27 million people across the Lower 48 will experience an air temperature or heat index above 110 degrees over the next 7 days.

