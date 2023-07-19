Potential tropical wave off Africa has 20% chance of development

An area of showers in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa is the latest area the National Hurricane Center is watching for possible development.

The potential tropical wave is a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands and while the NHC gives it no chance of developing in the next two days, there is a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

Area to watch in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Dry air over the Atlantic from the Saharan Dust Air Layer may prevent significant organization during the next two days. Once the wave moves further into the Atlantic conditions could be more favorable for development by the weekend.

As of Wednesday, the tropical wave is moving west at 15 to 20 mph.

Right now, it's just an area to watch. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don continues trekking along in the central Atlantic and in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Calvin is moving south of the Hawaii Islands bringing plenty of rain and wind.

