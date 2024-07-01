The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Beryl charges westward through Caribbean Sea

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Category 5 Beryl charges on; Invest 96L follows in its wake

After battering the Windward Islands on Monday, Beryl reached a historic Category 5 strength to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves across the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane conditions are expected in Jamaica on Wednesday, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Forecasters say that on its current track, Beryl could make it to the Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

Beryl's forecast cone

(FOX Weather)



And behind Beryl in the central tropical Atlantic, Invest 96L has a low chance of tropical development in the next week. The National Hurricane Center said conditions are marginal for additional development, but if so, a tropical depression could form by the middle of this week. Should the system strengthen into a tropical storm, it will get the fourth name on the list for the 2024 hurricane season – Debby.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Kansas City could see severe storms on Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms will be possible from Kansas through Illinois on Tuesday. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk for parts of Missouri, including the outskirts of Kansas City, Iowa, and Kansas. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm risk on Monday, July 1, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Fourth of July forecast

From delayed flights to cloudy skies, the weather could significantly impact your Fourth of July holiday festivities. See where the trouble spots will be for the July Fourth holiday week.

Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



