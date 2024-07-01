Caught on camera: Tornado flips car across 6 lanes of traffic in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman at a Jacksonville car dealership had a front-row seat to witness a tornado pick up a pickup truck and toss it into traffic on Saturday.

Ellen Mitchell of DriveLine LLC told Storyful she started recording video after a tornado blew a transformer on the power pole across the street from her desk. Take a look at the rotating funnel of dust and debris.

The outdoor camera on the roof of the building had an even better view.

The flags are taut in the stiff wind, but the traffic doesn't seem to stop. The tornado comes up from behind and flips the truck completely over onto Beach Boulevard and across three lanes of traffic. But the EF-1 didn't stop there. It flips the car again and rolls it onto the other side of the street.

Finally, oncoming traffic stops. You can see another truck was forced to back up and drive around the truck on its side.

The dealership is taking the flipped car in stride, though. Later in the day, it posted on social media, "tornado sale."

The NWS determined that the tornado, with winds of 100 mph, touched down in Duval County from 2:15 to 2:25 p.m. The path was about 1.4 miles and, at one point, had a width of 600 feet.

County emergency managers reported no injuries or other damage.