See inside the eye of historic Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Hunters got quite the video inside the eye of Hurricane Beryl on Monday, the same day the Category 4 storm battered Carriacou Island with life-threatening storm surge.

While the Category 4 hurricane had 150-mph winds upon landfall in Grenada, all seemed calm inside the eye of the storm.

Video from Hurricane Hunters shows the almost serene view of Beryl's eye on Monday morning.

Hurricane Hunters have been flying into Hurricane Beryl to gather information on the storm to help improve forecasts for the National Hurricane Center.

As of Monday afternoon, the NHC said that the well-defined, symmetric eye is surrounded by a ring of infrared cloud tops colder than -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).