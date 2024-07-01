Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See inside the eye of historic Hurricane Beryl

Video from Hurricane Hunters shows the almost serene view of Beryl's eye on Monday morning.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Hurricane Hunters recorded video passing through Beryl's eye on Monday.  00:22

Watch: Airplane drives through Hurricane Beryl's eye

Hurricane Hunters recorded video passing through Beryl's eye on Monday. 

Hurricane Hunters got quite the video inside the eye of Hurricane Beryl on Monday, the same day the Category 4 storm battered Carriacou Island with life-threatening storm surge

While the Category 4 hurricane had 150-mph winds upon landfall in Grenada, all seemed calm inside the eye of the storm. 

INSIDE THE FLYING LABORATORY USED BY NOAA'S HURRICANE HUNTERS

  • A look inside Hurricane Beryl's eye on Monday morning.
    Image 1 of 2

    Hurricane Hunters flew into Hurricane Beryl's eye on Monday morning.  (Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Doremus, NOAA Corps)

  • Hurricane Hunters flew into Hurricane Beryl's eye on Monday morning.
    Image 2 of 2

    A look inside Hurricane Beryl's eye on Monday morning.  (Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Doremus, NOAA Corps)

Video from Hurricane Hunters shows the almost serene view of Beryl's eye on Monday morning. 

Hurricane Hunters have been flying into Hurricane Beryl to gather information on the storm to help improve forecasts for the National Hurricane Center. 

HOW ‘KERMIT’, ‘MISS PIGGY’, AND ‘GONZO’ HUNT DOWN HURRICANES

As of Monday afternoon, the NHC said that the well-defined, symmetric eye is surrounded by a ring of infrared cloud tops colder than -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).

Beryl made history as it became the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record in the month of June, beating out Hurricane Audrey in 1957. The storm intensified from a tropical depression into a major Category 3 hurricane in less than 48 hours, a feat never before achieved earlier than September.

Tags
Loading...