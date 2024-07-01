See inside the eye of historic Hurricane Beryl
Video from Hurricane Hunters shows the almost serene view of Beryl's eye on Monday morning.
Hurricane Hunters got quite the video inside the eye of Hurricane Beryl on Monday, the same day the Category 4 storm battered Carriacou Island with life-threatening storm surge.
While the Category 4 hurricane had 150-mph winds upon landfall in Grenada, all seemed calm inside the eye of the storm.
INSIDE THE FLYING LABORATORY USED BY NOAA'S HURRICANE HUNTERS
Hurricane Hunters have been flying into Hurricane Beryl to gather information on the storm to help improve forecasts for the National Hurricane Center.
HOW ‘KERMIT’, ‘MISS PIGGY’, AND ‘GONZO’ HUNT DOWN HURRICANES
As of Monday afternoon, the NHC said that the well-defined, symmetric eye is surrounded by a ring of infrared cloud tops colder than -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).
Beryl made history as it became the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record in the month of June, beating out Hurricane Audrey in 1957. The storm intensified from a tropical depression into a major Category 3 hurricane in less than 48 hours, a feat never before achieved earlier than September.