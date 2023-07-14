The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Relentless heat wave tightens grip on US this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, July 15, 2023, and National Give Something Away Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Triple-digit temps spread as heat wave drags on

A sprawling area of high pressure that has created a widespread heat wave across the western and southern U.S. will get even worse this weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb well above 100 degrees in many places from California to Texas. Where humidity is a problem, heat index readings near 120 degrees are possible. Nearly 100 million Americans are under heat alerts this weekend, and an end isn’t in sight.

Record-high temperatures are expected in several places across the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Flooding risk increases for Northeast this weekend

Heavy rain led to some urban flooding across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday. While it'll be a soggy weekend for much of the Northeast, another deluge is expected Sunday. Flash flooding in Vermont has already been catastrophic this week. A Level 3 out of 4 risk of flooding exists from New York to Maine on Sunday.

The flash flood outlook for the Northeast this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Midwest

Air quality alerts have been issued for parts of the Upper Midwest as another plume of smoke from wildfires raging in Canada moves south again. Air quality readings in at least the orange range are expected Saturday across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.

The smoke forecast for the Upper Midwest and northern Plains.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Calvin aims for Hawaii while Don stands alone

Hurricane Calvin is roaring across the Eastern Pacific after becoming the first major hurricane in the basin Friday. It appears to be headed toward Hawaii early next week, but as a much weaker storm.

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Don is swirling in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean more than 1,000 miles from the nearest land.

