Vermont man who drowned at home is state’s first fatality from historic flooding

BARRE, Vt. – Officials in Vermont have confirmed the state’s first fatality from the recent flooding that has left many communities in shambles.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, 63-year-old Stephen Davoll drowned in his Barre home Wednesday.

Barre was one of several places that were inundated when heavy rain fell across the Green Mountain State earlier this week. The rain rushed into rivers and streams that quickly swelled and sent water flowing into homes and businesses. More than 200 water rescues had been conducted as of Wednesday, according to authorities.

BEFORE-AND-AFTER PICTURES SHOW SCOPE OF DEVASTATING FLOODS IN VERMONT

Officials said this was the worst flooding the state had seen since 1927.

Vermonters spent much of Wednesday starting the recovery process by removing mud and debris left by water that entered buildings. Crews in Montpelier, the state’s capital, spent much of the day clearing the streets of mud that had collected when they were briefly turned into rivers.

More rain in the forecast Thursday has some worried that floodwaters will again lead to problems in Vermont. Southern parts of the state are in a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding.