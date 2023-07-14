Rounds of rain to keep I-95 corridor soggy, increase flooding risk through weekend

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a series of disturbances that could make for a soggy and sometimes stormy weekend for communities in the Northeast.

The highest rainfall totals are expected to occur over southern New England, where some communities could see upwards of 5" of rain through Monday.

Cities that experienced deadly flooding over the past week in Vermont and New York could see additional rainfall, but forecast models show the heaviest precipitation will remain along the I-95 corridor.

"We’ve got a southerly wind here that’s dragging in all the moisture from the Atlantic. So that’s turning what would be a typical rain shower into torrential downpours," said FOX Weather meteorologist Kelly Costa.

Expected rainfall amounts

Cities that could see some of the heaviest rainfall include Boston; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island and Portland, Maine.

These areas are under a "likely" flash flood risk that runs from the mid-Atlantic through Maine.

Forecast models show most communities north of the Delmarva Peninsula will see 1-3" of rain, which, if it falls over an extended period, will not cause flash flooding.

Flood Risk

A strong storm or two is possible

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center believes a marginal risk exists through Friday for a storm to turn strong to severe from North Carolina through New Hampshire.

The SPC said hail is likely the greatest concern over any type of damaging wind or tornado threat.

Areas that experience significant daytime heating could be most prone to seeing a stronger storm.

Severe weather potential for Friday

(FOX Weather)



Forecasters stressed a severe weather outbreak is not anticipated, but any thunderstorm could become dangerous from its torrential rainfall and lightning.

Flood disaster recovery still on-going

Communities around Montpelier, Vermont, and New York’s lower Hudson Valley continue to clean up following more than a half-foot of rain over the last week.

At least two people were killed in the flooding, which left parts of the region reeling after its worst flooding disaster since 1927.

River levels have receded, which should allow communities to make it through the wet weather, unless thunderstorms train over the same area.

Training thunderstorms can lead to several inches of rainfall over a short time period and cause flash flooding.

Residents in Vermont told FOX Weather they are paying close attention to the forecast and will be ready to take action if additional rounds of wet weather move through.