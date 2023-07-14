Helicopter video shows Alaska's Shishaldin Volcano erupting lava

UNIMAK ISLAND, Alaska – Shishaldin volcano in Alaska is erupting lava from the summit, according to video recorded via a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter on Thursday.

Volcanic and seismic activity has been increasing at the volcano near the center of Unimak Island in the eastern Aleutian Islands.

Earlier this week, the alert level was upgraded to an advisory and level yellow aviation color after "strongly elevated surface temperatures" were detected by a NASA satellite.

On Thursday, the alert level was upgraded from advisory to watch, and the aviation color code was upgraded from yellow to orange.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an orange color code is issued when a volcano is exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of an eruption or an eruption is underway with no volcanic ash emissions.

According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO), a flight by the volcano on Wednesday confirmed that lava is erupting from the summit of Shishaldin Volcano and is currently contained to the summit area.

The annotated photo above shows volcanic gases and water vapor steaming out from the 9,373-foot-tall summit.

NASA satellites picked up volcanic gases throughout Thursday and continue to observe strongly elevated surface temperatures. Seismic activity also remains elevated.

The AVO is using geophysical networks, satellite data, regional infrasound and lightning data to monitor the volcano.

Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes that are part of the Aleutian Island arc, with 26 confirmed eruptions since 1824.

Shishaldin was elevated to yellow in July 2019, during that period the volcano went on to erupt producing lava flows, pyroclastic flows and mudflows.

The volcano was downgraded to green status in June 2020.