Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potential holiday tropical threat as Hurricane Flossie forms in Pacific

Florida braces for heavy rain, storms ahead of 4th of July holiday as tropical trouble looms off Southeast

The Fourth of July holiday is quickly approaching, but millions of people in Florida and the Southeast are keeping a close eye on potential tropical development that could halt outdoor and beach plans across the region.

Regardless of tropical development, Florida is expected to see flooding rain and thunderstorms through at least the end of the upcoming weekend.

Severe storms, flash flooding to halt travel along East Coast on Tuesday

A potent cold front is sweeping through the Northeast today, packing the punch for some stronger storms, especially for those along the Interstate 95 corridor. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and even isolated flooding from Maine down to North Carolina are possible.

That comes after severe storms late Monday night prompted the National Weather Service office in State College, Pennsylvania, to issue a rare Flash Flood Emergency for "life-threatening flash flooding" in central Pennsylvania.

Hurricane Flossie forms in Eastern Pacific as Mexico faces threats of flooding rain, mudslides

Hurricane Flossie formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico late Monday night, and local officials are asking residents to prepare for flooding and life-threatening mudslides as the storm continues on its journey across the Eastern Pacific Ocean .

Flossie became the sixth named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season on Sunday when it gained strength and became a tropical storm – one step up from a tropical depression .

Watch it happen: Dramatic time-lapse shows tornado strike in Bismarck, North Dakota

Residents in the capital city of North Dakota experienced an intense evening as two tornadoes touched down in the area.

The National Weather Service confirmed the supercell thunderstorm produced the twisters Friday just north of Bismarck .

The first tornado resulted in damage to a home and tracked south, across the roadway and dissipated in an open field. The tornado lasted approximately four minutes and was later rated as EF-1 in strength .

