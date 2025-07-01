Search
Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potential holiday tropical threat as Hurricane Flossie forms in Pacific

Top weather news for Tuesday, July 1, 2025: A potential July Fourth tropical threat looms for Florida and the Southeast U.S. Meanwhile, Hurricane Flossie forms in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and is set to bring floods and mudslides to Mexico. Plus, severe storms could bring travel trouble to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic Tuesday.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

Weather in America: July 1, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Florida braces for heavy rain, storms ahead of 4th of July holiday as tropical trouble looms off Southeast

The Fourth of July holiday is quickly approaching, but millions of people in Florida and the Southeast are keeping a close eye on potential tropical development that could halt outdoor and beach plans across the region.

Regardless of tropical development, Florida is expected to see flooding rain and thunderstorms through at least the end of the upcoming weekend.

This graphic shows an area to watch for tropical development off the coast of the Southeastern US.

(FOX Weather)

Severe storms, flash flooding to halt travel along East Coast on Tuesday

A potent cold front is sweeping through the Northeast today, packing the punch for some stronger storms, especially for those along the Interstate 95 corridor. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and even isolated flooding from Maine down to North Carolina are possible.

That comes after severe storms late Monday night prompted the National Weather Service office in State College, Pennsylvania, to issue a rare Flash Flood Emergency for "life-threatening flash flooding" in central Pennsylvania

  • This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
    Image 1 of 3

    This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (FOX Weather)

  • Severe storms bring wind damage and flooding to Carlisle, Pennsylvania Monday, June 30, 2025.
    Image 2 of 3

    Severe storms bring wind damage and flooding to Carlisle, Pennsylvania Monday, June 30, 2025. (Cumberland County Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

  • Severe storms bring wind damage and flooding to Carlisle, Pennsylvania Monday, June 30, 2025.
    Image 3 of 3

    Severe storms bring wind damage and flooding to Carlisle, Pennsylvania Monday, June 30, 2025. (Cumberland County Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

Hurricane Flossie forms in Eastern Pacific as Mexico faces threats of flooding rain, mudslides

Hurricane Flossie formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico late Monday night, and local officials are asking residents to prepare for flooding and life-threatening mudslides as the storm continues on its journey across the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Flossie became the sixth named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season on Sunday when it gained strength and became a tropical storm – one step up from a tropical depression.

This graphic shows the tropical storm watches and warnings for Hurricane Flossie.

This graphic shows the Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings for Hurricane Flossie.

(FOX Weather)

Watch it happen: Dramatic time-lapse shows tornado strike in Bismarck, North Dakota

Residents in the capital city of North Dakota experienced an intense evening as two tornadoes touched down in the area.

The National Weather Service confirmed the supercell thunderstorm produced the twisters Friday just north of Bismarck.

The first tornado resulted in damage to a home and tracked south, across the roadway and dissipated in an open field. The tornado lasted approximately four minutes and was later rated as EF-1 in strength.

Two tornadoes touch down north of Bismarck, North Dakota, on Friday, June 27, 2025. Incredible time-lapse footage captured by Seth Owens shows one of the tornadoes as it forms and makes contact with the ground.

Dramatic time-lapse footage shows moment tornado touched down in Bismarck, North Dakota

