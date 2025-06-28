Watch: Eerie tornadoes bring haunting sights along darkened North Dakota horizons as nightfall looms

BISMARCK, N.D. – Tornadoes created haunting sights across the night skies as severe thunderstorms swept through the Bismarck area in North Dakota, Friday night.

Footage shot from around the capital city shows the silhouette of the twister, which nearly disappears into the dark gray clouds behind it, being illuminated by lightning.

"Not the most settling thing to see out of your hotel window," posted Mike Stenvold, who recorded one of the clips of the tornado.

The tornado he spotted was one of three that touched down around Bismarck on Friday.

The first touched down 40 miles southeast of Bismarck near the towns of Linton and Tenvik at 10:15 p.m. The second tornado touched down about seven miles north of Bismarck at 10:25 p.m. local time. Nearly 20 minutes after, the third tornado touched down east of Bismarck.

So far there are no reports of any injuries or significant damage.

The National Weather Service had warned of a severe thunderstorm hitting the area, cautioning people of the possibility of tennis ball-sized hail and winds reaching 60 mph.