Severe storms trigger 'life-threatening' Flash Flood Emergency in central Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service office in State College, Pennsylvania, issued a rare Flash Flood Emergency warning of "life-threatening flash flooding" in northern Lancaster County and parts of Lebanon County just before 11 p.m. Monday night through the early-morning hours of Tuesday, as severe storms brought heavy rain to the area.

Video from Mountville, Pennsylvania, late Monday showed inundated local roads.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reposted an NWS alert, which stated that local law enforcement had performed water rescues.

The NWS reported that between 3 and 5 inches of rain has fallen since Monday, with at least 2 more inches of rain expected on Tuesday.

Lancaster recorded 3.62 inches of rain on Monday, making it the city's 10th-wettest day on record and its eighth-wettest June day.

The NWS highlighted low-water crossings and low-lying areas as places that were particularly dangerous.

The State Department of Transportation reported that a downed tree was blocking part of State Route 30 in Lancaster County, and flooding closed part of State Route 72 near Cornwall, some 27 miles east of Harrisburg, early Tuesday morning.

Another round of severe weather is expected later Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

There was flash flooding earlier Monday in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Streets were covered with water and the lower level of a parking garage was flooded.

Cumberland County officials warned people to stay off the roads in a social media post.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, this was the country's eighth flash flood emergency issued this past month.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.