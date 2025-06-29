Millions of 4th of July travelers face potential storm-related delays across US

MIAMI – Fourth of July travelers are in for traffic and flight delays this week as a cold front pushing across the U.S. is forecast to bring storms to the eastern half of the country, which could culminate in a washout on July Fourth for the Southeast.

AAA is predicting a record-breaking 72.2 million Americans will travel for the holiday, due in part to America's birthday falling on a Friday this year, creating a three-day weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking unsettled weather ahead of a cold front moving across the country early this week. For those hoping to get an early start on the celebration, travel disruptions are possible early this week from the Ohio Valley to the Southeast.

On Monday, as the cold front sags across New England, some stronger thunderstorms are possible across major cities from Tampa in Florida to Cleveland in Ohio to Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. These storms could cause ripple-effect delays across the country for airline travelers.

National forecast for July 4th, 2025.

By Tuesday, the tough travel conditions will extend to the Northeast flight hubs as storms fire along the Interstate 95 corridor. Thunderstorms could impact travel up and down this region, including cities such as New York, Boston, Washington, Baltimore, Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida.

Northeast July 4th forecast.

On Wednesday, things dry out for the Northeast, Midwest and northern Plains, but the Southeast continues to face storm chances. Stormy conditions are possible along the coastal Carolinas through Georgia, with increasing thunderstorm activity across Florida as tropical moisture contributes to the drenching this week.

The National Hurricane Center tagged an area to watch off the Southeast coast later this week, with some possible development heading into the holiday weekend. Regardless of any development, tropical downpours are likely for Florida.

Southeast July 4th forecast.

For the holiday itself, stormy conditions will remain for the Southeast, especially in Florida. In the Southwest, monsoon moisture and tropical moisture will contribute to storm chances for the Four Corners region.

Southwest July 4th forecast.

Meanwhile, the West Coast, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and Northeast look to have the best forecast for Fourth of July celebrations.

Cities including Columbus, Ohio, St. Louis and Chicago have favorable conditions for Independence Day.

Midwest July 4th forecast.

