Fourth of July travel tracker: Live maps, airport status, flight delays, forecast and more
Millions of Americans are hitting the roads and skies for the Fourth of July holiday. The live maps from FOX Weather will help you keep tabs on the current weather and travel situation across the U.S.
Millions of Americans are hitting the roads and skies for the Fourth of July holiday. However, long-range forecasts indicate that a cold front may bring widespread storms to the northern Plains and Southeastern US on the Fourth, and there is even an outside potential for a home-grown tropical system to develop close to the Southeast coast during the holiday weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
Download the FOX Weather app to get our live stream, 3D radar and weather alerts anywhere you go.
Current US radar
Current US weather alerts
Current air travel stats
What’s the status of flights in Atlanta?
What’s the status of flights in Boston?
What’s the status of flights in Charlotte?
What's the status of flights around Chicago?
What's the status of flights in Dallas-Forth Worth?
What’s the status of flights in Denver?
What's the status of flights in Houston?
What's the status of flights in Las Vegas?
What's the status of flights around Los Angeles?
What's the status of flights around Miami?
What's the status of flights around Minneapolis-St. Paul?
What's the status of flights around New Orleans?
What’s the status of flights around New York City?
What's the flight status around Orlando, Florida?
What's the status of flights in San Francisco Bay Area?
What's the status of flights in Seattle?
What's the status of flights in Tampa, Florida?
What’s the status of flights in Washington, DC?
