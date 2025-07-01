Severe storms, flash flooding to halt travel along I-95 corridor from Washington to Philadelphia on Tuesday

A sweeping cold front is moving into the Northeast along the Interstate 95 corridor and will make its way down to the Southeast coast this week.

Along the way, it will be spawning numerous showers and thunderstorms, disrupting travel for millions. The front will eventually die along the Southeast coast, where it becomes more of a tropical threat down the line, the FOX Forecast Center said.

On Monday, flash flooding was a huge problem in areas across the Northeast. In Lancaster and Lebanon counties in Pennsylvania, a Flash Flood Emergency was issued about 10:45 p.m. Monday. Local law enforcement reported several water rescues as 4-5 inches of rain was reported.

Lancaster recorded 3.62 inches of rain on Monday, making it the city's 10th-wettest day on record and its eighth-wettest June day.

In addition to the flash flooding, severe storms moved through parts of the Northeast, bringing damaging wind gusts, small hail, lightning strikes to buildings and even a brief tornado. In Sussex County, Delaware, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, confirmed that a brief, weak tornado swept through, causing some minor tree damage.

This marks the first tornado reported in Delaware during June since 2017. The First State averages zero tornadoes in the month of June.

The cold front will sweep into the Northeast on Tuesday, providing yet another round of unsettled weather.

This graphic shows the severe storm threat on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The abundance of warm, humid air will likely lead to some stronger storms, with the highest severe storm threat centered along the I-95 corridor from New York to Washington, the FOX Forecast Center said. Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible.

There will be plenty of low-level moisture associated with this cold front, which could lead to flash flooding from Maine to North Carolina. The highest threat for flooding is centered over Baltimore and Washington, where a Level 3 out of 4 risk is posted.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said the flash flood guidance in these areas shows that flooding can occur with only 1 inch of rain in an hour.

A line of storms up and down the East Coast could also dampen travel as many are flying out or hitting the road for the holiday weekend. Tuesday's storms will likely cause many travel problems at most major airport hubs.

By Wednesday, the cold front will be moving out, and all storm activity will be over for the bulk of the East Coast. The rest of the week looks to have little to no problems.