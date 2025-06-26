Tropical Storm Flossie continues to strengthen, will likely become hurricane on Monday or Tuesday

Tropical Storm Flossie formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the southwestern coast of Mexico late Sunday morning, and the system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane early this week.

Tropical Storm Flossie is now the sixth named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season, following on the heels of Erick, which made landfall in Mexico as a hurricane earlier this month.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Flossie is located about 240 miles south of Acapulco, Mexico, and is moving off to the west at 9 mph.

Maximum sustained winds within Tropical Storm Flossie have increased to 40 mph with some higher gusts, and the tropical storm is expected to continue to strengthen and will likely become a hurricane late Monday or on Tuesday.

The government of Mexico issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the southwestern coast of Mexico from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to produce rainfall totals between 3 and 6 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 10 inches across portions of the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco through early this week.

This precipitation may lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain.

In addition, large waves and deadly rip currents are expected at beaches across the region.

The 2025 hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific Basin has been active, particularly compared to that of the Atlantic Basin, which has only had two named storm so far: Andrea and Barry.

Back in the Eastern Pacific, Erick bombarded the southwestern coast of Mexico with powerful winds and heavy rain, leading to the death of a 1-year-old baby boy in the city of San Marcos.