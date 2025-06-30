Hurricane Flossie forms in Eastern Pacific as Mexico faces threats of flooding rain, mudslides

Hurricane Flossie formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico late Monday night, and local officials are asking residents to prepare for flooding and life-threatening mudslides as the storm continues on its journey across the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Flossie became the sixth named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season on Sunday when it gained strength and became a tropical storm – one step up from a tropical depression.

This graphic shows information about Hurricane Flossie.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said maximum sustained winds within Flossie have increased to 85 mph, officially designating it as a hurricane.

Once a tropical storm's winds reach 74 mph, it's called a hurricane and maintains the same name it had when it was a tropical storm.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Flossie.

The NHC said that Flossie is currently located about 155 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and is moving off to the west-northwest at 10 mph.

The government of Mexico issued Tropical Storm Warnings from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula, and Tropical Storm Watches east of Punta San Telmo to Zihuatanejo and north of Playa Perula to Cabo Corrientes.

This graphic shows tropical alerts in effect due to Hurricane Flossie.

The NHC said Hurricane Flossie is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2-4 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 6 inches across the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through Wednesday.

That rainfall could lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas in steep terrain.

In addition, large swells generated by Hurricane Flossie are likely to impact beaches along portions of southwestern Mexico over the next few days, and that could produce life-threatening rip currents.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.